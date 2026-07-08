Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope Spark Dating Rumors with a Kiss

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It looks like Maren Morris is in a relationship with another singer!

On Tuesday, Cassadee Pope — former lead singer of Hey Monday — posted a pic of herself kissing Maren on her Instagram Story.

Along with tagging Maren, Cassadee captioned the pic, “She won’t go out with you because she’s out with me, silly @marenmorris.”

Instagram

On the same day, Maren included a pic of herself wrapping her arm around Cassadee in an Instagram post.

She captioned the post, “A time was had.”

Just days ago, Maren attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, hanging out with Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert.

Earlier this year, Maren opened up about her “brief” relationship with a woman.

In a TikTok video, she shared, “I briefly was seeing a woman, and I was not looking for anything serious. I’m at a point in my life right now where just I don't have that to give. I was very clear about that because I’m all about communication, and she was like, ‘Oh, totally. I’m down.’”

“Within three weeks of this completely falling apart, it was lies, threats to my reputation and borderline extortion,” Maren went on. “It was pretty f**ked up. And for that to be my first experience, it was just so depressing."

In 2024, Morris came out as bisexual. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride 🌈.”