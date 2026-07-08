Luke Wilson & GF Kendall Yates Welcome First Child (Report)

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It looks like Luke Wilson, 54, is now a girl dad!

People magazine confirms that Luke and his girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, have welcomed their first child together.

The pair and their daughter were seen at a press reception for his new series at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach.

Before the event was over, Luke and Kendall introduced their baby to castmates and guests.

Luke and Kendall have been together for at least three years but have kept their relationship off the radar.

Nearly 20 years ago, Luke expressed wanting to be a dad in the future, telling People magazine, “I don’t have a girlfriend, but I wouldn’t mind one. I definitely want [kids] at some point.”