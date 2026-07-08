Katie Couric Reveals She Was Diagnosed with Amnesia: ‘Freaky Occurrence’

Katie Couric, 69, has her memory back after suffering from amnesia!

Couric opened up about the diagnosis on her Substack, explaining, “This was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious. Ultimately, I’m relieved — even though several hours of a Saturday in June will always be missing for me.”

The former “Today” host said she spent the morning at a farmer’s market in Aspen in the morning and then headed to the Aspen Ideas Festival. She said she was excited to go to the hot dog stand, adding, “That’s the last thing I remember.”

Katie was a speaker at the festival, and after her panels, her husband and an intern noticed she was “out of it.”

The journalist shared, “It was Saturday, June 27, 2026. But when I was asked the month, the year, and who was president, I got them wrong. I wasn’t sure of the month. I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president.”

They took her to Aspen Valley Hospital where doctors checked her for a stroke.

Her husband said she “reintroduced herself to the nurses every time they came into the room.”

After Katie was cleared for a stroke, Couric was diagnosed with transient global amnesia.

Neurologist David Perlmutter was able to explain to Couric what happened. He said, “TGA is a sudden, temporary loss of the ability to form new memories. A person is awake, alert, knows who they are, recognizes family members, and can carry on a conversation, but they can’t remember what just happened a few minutes ago.”

Perlmutter added that the condition is typically reversible, but the cause is unknown.