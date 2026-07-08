Katherine LaNasa Shares How ‘The Pitt’ Cast Celebrated Emmy Noms on Set (Exclusive)

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“The Pitt” star Katherine LaNasa is on cloud nine after she received her second straight Emmy nomination for “The Pitt.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with LaNasa, who won Supporting Actress in a Drama Series last year.

She shared, “It feels surreal. It’s just really exciting. It was so great to have so many of my other castmates up there this year. It’s going to be an even bigger party.”

This year, “The Pitt” received 26 Emmy nominations.

LaNasa is currently filming the third season of the show, so what was the atmosphere like after the news?

She answered, “It was just really joyous and we were just hugging each other and being with each other… Just beautifully rewarding and nice to experience it on set with everyone."

LaNasa didn’t know about the nominations until the EPs broke the news!

She shared, “We were working and we’re not allowed to have phones on set, so all of a sudden, you know, Scott comes down, our EP, and all the other EPs and then actors that aren’t in the scene start showing up. They gathered all the writers, so Scott made an announcement and listed off all the nominations.”

After the big announcement, the cast went back to work!

Katherine said, “They, you know, put us on a bell and rolled action!”

LaNasa looked back on her nomination last year, saying, “I was gobsmacked to be nominated. I remember lying in my bed looking at the ceiling one morning with my husband in the summer after the nominations came out and just saying, ‘Can you believe I’m nominated for an Emmy?’ I don’t think anyone thought I was going to win.”

Katherine did win, calling it a “beautiful” moment.

She noted, “It’s nice to get something wonderful that you never expected. I think it makes it that much more sweet.”

Katherine is “happy” for her co-stars Fiona Dourif and Taylor Dearden, who are also nominated in the same category as she is.

She said, “They are probably my closest girlfriends on the set.”