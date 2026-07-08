Celebrity News July 08, 2026
Justin Bieber Joins Madonna, Shakira & BTS for FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show
The first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is going to be hard to beat.
Justin Bieber will co-headline with Madonna, Shakira and BTS!
Bieber shared in a statement, “The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show.”
The event is produced by Global Citizen, which raises funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
Justin added that he's "even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world."
Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay are also slated to perform.
The final halftime show will take place Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Bieber’s participation comes months after he headlined at Coachella, marking his first solo shows in four years.