Celebrity News July 08, 2026
Glen Powell & Michelle Randolph Are Instagram Official
Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph are leveling up in their relationship!
On Tuesday, Glen made it Instagram official with Michelle.
Along with pics from his Fourth of July celebration, Glen included a pic of himself kissing Michelle.
He captioned the post, “Hell of a Fourth.”
Michelle liked the post.
Other family names who attended the gathering included Michelle’s sister Cassie Randolph, his sisters Lauren and Leslie, as well as his mom Cyndy.
Zoey Deutch, Madelyn Cline, Kayla Ewell and Chord Overstreet were also on hand for the Texas festivities.
Glen Powell & Michelle Randolph Spark Dating RumorsView Story
Glen and Michelle first sparked dating rumors in November when they were spotted dancing at a bar in Austin.