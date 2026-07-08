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“Shameless” star Emmy Rossum is telling all!

In a new podcast interview for Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy,” Emmy discussed motherhood, her new series “Furious,” and even her past relationships, including her failed first marriage to music exec Justin Siegel.

Rossum and Siegel were secretly married for a year until September 2009.

Along with acknowledging that it was an “oops,” she recalled, “I started dating Justin, and he worked at Interscope Records that I was signed to. And we were dating for maybe a couple months. We liked each other.”

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Rossum and Siegel worked on her 2007 album “Inside Out.”

During their relationship, Rossum booked a role as Bulma in “Dragonball Evolution.”

She said, “I remember the day that I was going away to make the movie. He said something to me like, ‘I don’t know if the relationship is gonna survive the distance. So maybe we should break up or get married.’

“I literally had a flight that night to Durango, Mexico,” Emmy went on. “At that moment, I thought to myself, ‘Well, I’m just coming off these two really rough heartbreaks.’ Abandonment is my core wound. I don’t want that. That hurts me. And my 21-year-old brain thought, ‘You know. Divorce doesn’t seem that complicated. Like, it’s probably pretty straightforward.’”

Emmy admitted that she was “100%” thinking about the possibility of divorce before they even got married.

According to Rossum, Siegel “literally printed out a marriage contract online and got some guy on the internet to come over” to make their union official!

She noted, “I found a white turtleneck that was in my closet and threw it on ’cause I was like, ‘This is appropriate, right?’ Literally not hearing the smoke detector in my head being like, ‘Don’t do this. You don’t have to do this.’”

Emmy had no intention of telling anyone about the marriage “because I knew in my gut it wasn’t right.”

Once she came back from shooting “Dragonball Evolution,” Rossum said it was “abundantly clear we weren’t a match in any way.”

Emmy didn’t even tell her mom Cheryl Rossum until they made the decision to call it quits.

She shared, “I told my mom, ‘Hey, I’m breaking up with Justin, and I need a lawyer.’ She was like, ‘You did not.’ I was like, ‘I did.’”

Emmy is now happily married to “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, who she wed in May 2017.

Rossum described their relationship as a “slow burn.”

Emmy and Sam met while working together on the 2014 movie “Comet.”

After developing the movie for a year, Sam professed his love for Emmy a week before they started filming.

Rossum revealed what Esmail told her: “I’ve just been to therapy and I really have to get this off my chest, ‘Coddle and I talked about this and I just have to tell you that I love you.’ We hadn’t even started the movie yet. I was like, ‘Huh?’ I did not say it back. I did not know how I felt.”

It only took Emmy a week to figure out her feelings and she told Sam, “I think I love you too.”

They dated for two years and then he popped the question to Rossum in their bathtub in 2015.

In 2017, they exchanged vows in New York City, and years later, Emmy and Sam became parents to a daughter and a son.

Along with being present for her kids, Rossum has been busy working on projects like “Angelyne,” “The Crowded Room,” and now “Furious,” which premieres July 27 on Hulu.

In “Furious,” Rossum plays an FBI agent who is on the hunt for a female serial killer.