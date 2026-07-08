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Award Shows July 08, 2026

Emmy Nominations 2026: The Complete List

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The 2026 Emmy nominations are here! On Wednesday, the "Today" show announced Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Program ahead of the livestream scheduled for 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

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Outstanding Variety Series
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program
“Dancing With the Stars”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef"
“The Traitors"

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