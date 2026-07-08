Emmy Nominations 2026: Rob Reiner’s Posthumous Nod, the Shows Leading the Pack & More

The 2026 Emmy nominations are here, and we’ve got the scoop on the stars and shows facing off!

“The Pitt” is making its Emmy return after winning big its first season, with 26 total nominations, including the big one… Outstanding Drama Series.

Noah Wyle, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama, and the gang are hoping for another huge night. The chances are good after they nabbed half the nominations in the supporting categories!

Wyle’s competition? “Paradise’s” Sterling K. Brown, “Slow Horses” actor Gary Oldman, “Task’s” Mark Ruffalo, and “The Diplomat’s” Rufus Sewell.

The team at “Pluribus” is celebrating with 18 nominations! They will face off against “The Pitt,” plus Rhea Seehorn is up for Outstanding Actress in a Drama.

She’s up against “The Gilded Age’s” Carrie Coon, “The Diplomat’s” Kerri Russell, “Euphoria’s” Zendaya, and “The Testaments” star Chase Infiniti.

Rounding out the Outstanding Drama Series category are “Paradise,” “Slow Horses,” “Your Friends & Neighbors,” “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and “The Diplomat.”

When it comes to Outstanding Comedy Series, we’ve got “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” “Nobody Wants This,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Shrinking,” and “Widow’s Bay.”

“Hacks” scored big, with a whopping 24 nominations — the most ever in the comedy category. This also marks star Jean Smart’s fifth Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy nomination for her performance as the irascible Deborah Vance. Jean has already gone four-for-four at past Emmys!

Also up? “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson, “The Bear’s” Ayo Edebiri, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” star Elle Fanning, and “The Comeback’s” Lisa Kudrow.

The breakout hit “Widow’s Bay” also broke out big in the nominations with 19 — the biggest haul ever for a brand-new show.

Star Matthew Rhys is a double threat this year. He’s up for Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy and nabbed another acting nod for the limited series “The Beast in Me.”

The other lead actor nods went to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of “Wonder Man,” Steve Carell of “Rooster,” Jason Segel of “Shrinking,” and Martin Short of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Segel, Harrison Ford, and the cast of “Shrinking” also hit it big, with eight nominations. This could mark Harrison’s first Emmy, but he will have to best his castmate Michael Urie in the supporting category.

Also up for guest star in “Shrinking” is Michael J. Fox!

Yes, Chef! “The Bear” is up for its fourth season and the late Rob Reiner earned a posthumous nom for his guest appearance.

Reiner played Albert Schnur, a restaurant consultant who mentors Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) on how to expand the Original Beef sandwich business.

Plus, our very own Derek Hough’s “Dancing with the Stars” earned a nom for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Check out the full list of Emmy nominations here.