Award Shows July 08, 2026
Emmy Nominations 2026: How to Watch the Livestream!
TV fans can watch the 78th Emmy Award nominations live!
The big announcement will take place at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on July 8, and you can tune in right here to watch.
Check out the livestream above to see “The Bear” star Liza Colón-Zayas, “Somebody Somewhere” actor Jeff Hiller, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego reveal who is in the running this year.
After the announcement, head to Emmys.com for the list of nominees.
Watch the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14m on NBC and Peacock.