Dwayne Johnson on Emotional Performance with Daughters at ‘Moana’ Premiere (Exclusive)

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On Tuesday, Dwayne Johnson showed off his Polynesian roots at the L.A. premiere of “Moana” at the Hollywood Bowl.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Dwayne after he performed with co-star Catherine Laga'aia and his daughters.

He said, “It was emotional from the time I started to walk Catherine out because the song is playing and it’s vamping [up]… Immediately, as I’m walking out, you know, you start to get emotional.”

Before they stepped onstage, Johnson told Laga’aia, “Are you ready to make history? And also, tonight’s a celebration. The hard work is done — you did it. You’re Moana. You’re representing our culture.”

Dwayne was “proud” of Catherine, saying, “My job in our dance is, ‘There she is.’ Everything is about her and it was just so special and very emotional.”

As his own daughters being part of the performance, he quipped, “They are ready to go!”

Johnson joked that he had to put out a fire with his youngest since she “wanted more options with her dresses.”

He explained, “I talked to her. I had to pull her aside twice. I said, ‘Listen, this is the only option you got. I said, ‘I got you. Next time around, we’re going to make sure we have multiple options. This time, I said, ‘I need you to lock in. Can you do that for me?’ She’s like, ‘I could do that.’ She locked in and she did it.”

Dwayne also talked about amazing fan encounters on this global press tour.

He shared, “The fan encounters that really stood out to me on this world tour was the amount of tattoo signature requests. ‘I would love for you to sign your name on a part of my body and I’m going to get it tattooed.’ That was moving.”