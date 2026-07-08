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Bunnie Xo was packing on the PDA with a new man over the weekend… at her ex, Jelly Roll’s, bar!

In video obtained by TMZ, Bunnie is seen kissing “Calabasas Confidential” star Dylan Wolf.

The make out happened on the Fourth of July in the VIP section of Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville bar.

TMZ reports the lovebirds also enjoyed the fireworks that night.

Bunnie also showed up on Dylan’s TikTok doing a lip synch. He included the caption, “Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo 🪄 #fyp #bunniexo.”

As for her split with Jelly Roll. He filed the divorce papers on May 18 in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed May 9 as the date of separation.