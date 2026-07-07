TikTok Sensation Embreigh Courtlyn Shows Off Her New Fashion Line (Exclusive)

Gracie Newman/Michael Simon Photography

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi was joined in the studio by Embreigh Courtlyn.

The 16-year-old creator and entrepreneur opened up about how she got started on TikTok.

Embreigh shared, “I used to do lots on content on my social media when I was younger and I always knew it was something I loved. I eventually went viral, and now I am constantly going viral on TikTok… and it’s just been going great ever since."

She showed off her new fashion line featuring trendy and affordable styles designed for teens and young adults.

Courtlyn told Mona, “I have always wanted to start my own brand ever since I started on social media… Now I have my own brand called Embreigh Edit out in all sorts of Targets and it’s online and it is just amazing.”

Embreigh then put on a fashion show with the help of models.

The girls showed off several looks from Courtlyn’s line, from fashionable hoodies to off-the-shoulder sweatshirts. The girls all wore skirts with cute detailing like lace stars and cherry blossoms. They also featured adjustable waistbands and shorts underneath.