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Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson is dishing on designing Taylor Swift’s wedding dress!

Anderson spoke with WWD and opened up about what it was like collaborating with the pop star.

He shared, “It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends. It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding.”

While Taylor’s gown was his first couture wedding dress for a high-profile celebrity, Anderson just dropped another bridal look on the runway at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown featured lace appliqués and a long train.

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Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on the first official photos of Taylor and Travis Kelce’s wedding. The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

After the “I dos,” it was revealed Taylor and Travis both wore looks by Christian Dior Haute Couture.

It was announced at the time that they worked closely with Anderson, whose official title is Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections.

They completed their looks with custom shoes by Christian Louboutin.