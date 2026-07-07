Taylor Swift’s Road to EGOT: Oscar Nom on the Horizon… Broadway Next?

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Taylor Swift… Oscar winner?

The new title could be coming with her original song for “Toy Story 5.” On January 21, the Oscar nominations will be announced and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Taylor’s name in the Best Song category.

It would be Taylor’s first Oscar nomination.

Years ago, Taylor’s original track “Carolina” from the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing” made the shortlist for the category.

Taylor is already a 14-time Grammy winner and Emmy winner, so she only needs an Oscar and a Tony to earn EGOT status.

And is she taking her talents to Broadway in search of a Tony? “Extra” recently spoke with Swiftie expert Olivia Levin, who wouldn’t be surprised if that happens.

Olivia said, “Taylor once made a comment about ‘Female Rage: The Musical’ and she trademarked it, so Swifties have been wondering for a long time, like, ‘What is that? Is she going to write a play one day? ‘ I’m keeping my eyes out for ‘Female Rage: The Musical.’”