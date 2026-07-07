Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Not Planning Wedding Documentary Film

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Days ago, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, but many are wondering if their wedding footage will make it to the big screen!

Though there were filming notices around Madison Square Garden, sparking rumors about a professional camera crew documenting the July 3 blowout bash, “Extra” can confirm that Taylor and Travis’ big day won’t be featured in any future projects like a documentary or video release.

Measures were also taken to keep the wedding as intimate and private as possible despite the 1,000 guests.

It has been reported that there was a no-phone policy in place for the wedding to prevent leaks from happening.

TMZ reports that wedding guests were asked to check their phones at the doors and security personnel made sure that no one had Meta smart glasses or any hidden recording devices.

It has been reported that cops working the wedding weekend weren’t even allowed to have their phones inside.

Guests aren’t sharing pics from the wedding, but they are spilling details about the ceremony.

George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts treated viewers to some inside scoop Saturday, with George revealing that both bride and groom were holding “little books” at the altar, from which they read their vows.

Swift wore a Dior Haute Couture gown.

George also recalled the vows, saying after the ceremony, “The vows were everything you would hope for. Real, vulnerable, serious, and silly, deeply loving.”

Robin confirmed the vows were not traditional, but were “their own.”

A source told People magazine the vows took “about 20 minutes each.”

Robin went on to say the massive ceremony somehow came off as “really intimate.” Why? "They had their neighbors [and] their high school friends... like any wedding you would attend."

Of course, not just any wedding you would attend would have Adam Sandler officiating and Stevie Nicks performing!

People reports Taylor’s mom invited guests into the reception room, where Stevie and Paul McCartney performed. The former Beatle sang “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

Dubbing it “a garden inside the Garden,” Michael marveled at how a star-studded event in “a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal.”

Robin reiterated, “It really was intimate,” and Strahan expressed his heartfelt thanks from the show's team for having been welcomed into the personal event.