Ryan Lochte & Kayla Reid’s Divorce Settlement Revealed

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Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid have settled their divorce, with sources telling TMZ that a judge signed off on the settlement on July 1.

As part of the divorce agreement, Ryan will fork over $1,000 per month in child support with Kayla taking primary custody of their three kids Caiden, 9, Liv, 7, and Georgia, 3.

Kayla will keep their home in Gainesville, Florida, where she’ll live with the kids.

Ryan is now living in Missouri with his fiancée Molly Gillihan. He recently accepted an offer as a coach for Missouri State University, which will pay him a salary of $30,000 per year.

Ryan and Kayla have agreed to protect their kids’ privacy, so they won’t allow their significant others to post photos of the kids on any social media platform.

If one parent breaks the rule and the court has to get involved, any attorneys’ fees and court costs must be paid by the party at fault.

While they have waived their right to spousal support, Ryan will have to take sole responsibility for a $100,000 federal tax lien.

Last week, news broke about their finalized divorce.

Kayla told People magazine, “Divorce has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but it has also revealed a strength I didn’t know I had. I’m grateful to be moving forward with clarity, peace, and a lot of faith in what’s ahead.”

She added, “While there are still challenges as I navigate this next season as a mother and provider, I genuinely believe the best chapters of my life are still unwritten.”

In his own statement, Ryan said, “Finally, now my new and improved chapter of full happiness can start. Wedding planning starts today."

Kayla filed for divorce in March 2025 after eight years of marriage.