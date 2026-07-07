Prince Harry Faces Cameras After Losing U.K. Tabloids Case

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Prince Harry lost his lawsuit against the U.K. tabloids just as he arrived to an event for next year’s Invictus Games.

Harry and other high-profile figures, including Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, were suing Associated Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering like phone hacking from 1993-2011.

High Court Judge Mr. Justice Nicklin rejected the claims. In a judgment obtained by the BBC, the judge stated, "The Court rejected the attempt to prove the claims by broad inference where there remained a legitimate and realistic possible lawful source pathway, or where the article-specific evidence did not prove that the relevant information must have been obtained unlawfully.”

The judge added that he accepted the denials of the journalists "who gave lawful explanations for the sourcing of the disputed articles and incidents.”

Afterward, Associated Newspapers released a statement to the BBC calling the ruling an “overwhelming victory,” adding their journalists have been “exonerated.”

The statement added, "We will look to resolve outstanding issues, including the recovery of the costs we have incurred while defending ourselves against this egregious litigation.”

Harry touched down in the U.K. on Monday and made a surprise appearance at friend Misan Harriman’s premiere of his documentary “Shoot the People,” featuring the photographer's coverage of global protest movements.

On Tuesday, the Prince arrived to Chatham House for the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation when news broke about the court case.

The Duke of Sussex did not address the tabloid case as he took the stage and faced the cameras to talk about the 2027 Invictus Games.

Around the same time, People magazine reports his brother Prince William visited Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain (The London Welsh School). The future king and the students offered Team Wales their best wishes as they head to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

While the brothers were only 12 miles apart, they were not expected to meet up amid their royal rift.

Plus, Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K. kicked off with some royal drama surrounding his accommodations.

In a statement, Harry’s spokesperson told People magazine that the royal family’s offer for him to stay at Buckingham Palace was rescinded after he formally accepted.

Palace sources have a different story, claiming that Harry declined initially before accepting it on Sunday, which was past the deadline that he was given. A deadline was reportedly put in place to give the royal staff time to prepare for Harry’s arrival.