Mariska Hargitay to Host the 2026 Emmys

NBC

Mariska Hargitay is hosting the 2026 Emmys!

It’s perfect timing for the longtime “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star to host and NBC to air the awards as the network celebrates its 100th birthday.

Mariska said in a statement, “Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers. Whether it’s an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next.”

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events & Specials, NBC & Peacock, added, “Mariska has earned her place among television’s icons. Few performers have left the kind of mark on television that Mariska has. For 27 seasons, she has brought strength, compassion and humanity to one of the most beloved characters on TV.”

She said NBC couldn’t “think of anyone more fitting” to celebrate the network's 100 years in the industry.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego praised Hargitay’s work as Capt. Olivia Benson calling her one of TV’s “most beloved stars,” adding she will “create an unforgettable evening.”