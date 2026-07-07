Keanu Reeves on If He’d Rather Be an Actor or Motorcycle Racer (Exclusive)

Splash News

Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger are dishing on their new six-part series “Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project," premiering July 12 on the Samsung Television Network.

“Extra” spoke with the two about debuting their motorcycle racing team at Daytona.

Of the lessons they learned from the first race, Reeves commented, “Not enough testing. Banks full out, full gas, full beans. The motorcycle we had, we had never gone full beans.”

Gard chimed in, “And people told it was going to break and it broke… but we learned.”

The series is a raw and unfiltered look at their journey from building road bikes to the chaos of professional racing.

According to the two, it’s all about “embracing” the chaos.

Keanu stressed, “The dangers and what can go wrong… I think for us just what, how do you learn from that, what can go right because that’s part of development, it’s part of riding motorcycles. I think those moments are really what you kind of go behind the scenes with, just what do you do in those… high-stakes of moments of life.”

Gard added, “How you learn and how you use what you learn to get better.”

Keanu is doing it all, staying on top of motorcycle racing and his acting projects!

If he could do it all again, would he be an actor or a racer?