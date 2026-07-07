‘Hamilton’ Couple Daveed Diggs & Emmy Raver-Lampman Expecting Baby #2

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“Hamilton” co-stars Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are expanding their family!

On Monday, the couple announced that Emmy is pregnant with their second child.

In a joint Instagram, they wrote, “Our little family is growing! full disclosure, our household is being held together by the delicate balance of yogurt pouches, water balloons and a prayer but we are utterly overjoyed to be adding this tiny human to the chaos!”

“This little one has a big brother who can’t wait to ‘read books, play trains, have milkshakes and listen to Kendrick’ with them!” the couple added. “Our hearts couldn’t be fuller and the bags under our eyes couldn’t be bigger! we can’t wait to meet you little one!”

The post included a black-and-white photo of Emmy with a growing baby bump and Daveed and their firstborn, a son, in the background.

Daveed and Emmy first became parents two years ago. They still have not revealed their son’s name.

At the time, Emmy wrote, “Dear baby, you have forever changed us. our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. we love you more than you will truly ever know. thank you for choosing us. now please…go the f**k to sleep. love, mom and dad.”

In 2015, the pair while working on “Hamilton” and began dating a year later.

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Daveed, who opened up about the impact “Hamilton” had on his life.