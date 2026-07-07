Celebrity News July 07, 2026
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Go Instagram Official with Their Taylor Swift Wedding Looks
Brad Pitt, 62, and Ines de Ramon, 33, just took their relationship to Instagram after four years of dating.
The couple’s hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti shared a carousel of images of the stars posing ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in NYC.
She wrote, “My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc.”
Ines, a jewelry designer, then shared one of the photos of Brad and herself on her Instagram Story set to Taylor’s song “Lover” with a red heart emoji. She shared a second pic set to Swift’s song “Delicate."
Pitt looked handsome in a tuxedo and sunglasses with his hair combed back, while de Ramon stunned in a body-hugging sheer black dress with her locks in a high ponytail.
Brad and Ines, who started dating in 2022, were among approximately 1,000 guests invited to Taylor and Travis’ nuptials at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
Others who made the cut: Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper, Ice Spice, Tom Brady, Chris Rock, Millie Bobby Brown, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Selena Gomez, J.Lo, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Joey King, Gracie Abrams, Martin McDonagh, Tate McRae, Jack Antonoff, Stephen Colbert, Graham Norton, Kane Brown, Dita von Teese, Ethan Hawke, Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, Vanessa Bryant, Fergie, Bowen Yang, Hugh Grant, Laura Dern, Andrew Scott, Jessica Alba, Sacha Baron Cohen and Dakota Johnson.