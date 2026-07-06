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A week after Tom Sandoval was granted a temporary restraining order against Victoria Lee Robinson, she is asking for one herself.

TMZ reports Victoria filed a request for a restraining order against Tom, who she claimed was physically violent with her more than once during their two-year relationship

Last week, Victoria filed docs that cite multiple alleged instances, including one from August 2025 when he allegedly shoved her down the stairs.

She claimed that the confrontation resulted in “visible injuries” to her knees.

Victoria also accused Tom of pushing to her ground, elbowing her, locking her out of her hotel room, and “ransacking” her stuff in a May 2026 incident.

According to Victoria’s side of the story, Tom allegedly screamed, gaslighted, and manipulated her once in Nashville when she was visiting her terminally ill grandfather.

Victoria claimed that Tom called her “stupid,” “dumb,” and “a coward.”

Robinson’s restraining order request also asked the court to protect her father Will, who has already filed a restraining order against Tom.

In late June, Sandoval asked for a restraining order against Robinson, accusing her of verbal and physical abuse.

Tom cited a June 3 incident that allegedly happened with Victoria and her father Will Robinson, who are both living with him.

Based on the court docs, Sandoval claimed that Robinson’s father “punched a large hole” in the guest bedroom, where Tom had locked himself into after a verbal argument with Robinson.

Tom accused Victoria of striking him in the face and head, causing blurred vision.

Following the incident, Sandoval called the police, who arrested Victoria, according to the court docs.

Based on the filing, Tom wanted Victoria and Will to vacate his home.