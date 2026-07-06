Tom Holland Admits First Day on ‘The Odyssey’ Set ‘Scared the Sh*t Out of Me’ (Exclusive)

Universal Studios

Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland are dishing on their new film “The Odyssey.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to the two about working with legendary director Christopher Nolan.

Tom admitted it was “very intimidating,” sharing, “I remember we were on the beach in Morocco and I kind of got to where the set was and, you know, the A.D. said, ‘Just keep walking that way and eventually you will get to the crew,’ and it felt like I walked for miles… It was like a boat, thousands of background actors, the Trojan horse, you know, fires, and all this sort of stuff but no crew. Like, I couldn’t see anyone so I keep walking… Eventually, I start seeing radios and equipment and stuff… That’s like the opposite experience to what being on a film set is like usually… It felt more like a reenactment than it did like a film set.”

“It almost felt like I’d kind of gone back in time and just, like, landed on this beach,” Tom emphasized. “It scared the sh*t out of me.”

It wasn’t the first time that Anne worked with Christopher — he directed her in “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar” — but she echoed Tom's take on "The Odyssey," laughing, "Oh, it still scared the sh*t out of me."

She noted, “My first experience with him… It was my first time on a ‘Batman’ set, but it was their third film. And then, the second time I worked with him, we got to go to multiple planets and explore space together, and yet, and you would think that those things were already massive. But this, I don’t know that there’s ever been anything quite this ambitious.”

In the movie, Anne plays a multi-faceted Queen Penelope. She said, “I just remember thinking, 'I wonder if maybe everything that we’ve always thought about her, the patience, the modesty, how she’s a paragon of all these virtues, what if that’s just one part of her and what if there’s a whole universe?'”

The two got to travel the world to film the movie, shooting in some extremely challenging locations.

Anne shared that Nolan would say how, "Every location was the hardest location everyone had been at since the last hardest location." She added, "Any one of them would have been, like, a career-defining hardest location. You would have one in a film. This one, it was just, like, a Thursday."

He went on, “I remember going to visit the set when they were shooting the Cyclops cave ’cause I had nothing to do and I was like, ‘I’ll go and watch.’ It’s such an awesome experience to just, you know, be a young actor and be on a Chris Nolan set and not have anything to do and just watch. It took me like hours to get to the cave because I had to walk from the town to the thing, and then you walk up this mountain and they built this like rope system so that the crew could, like, navigate through this forest, and then we got up there and it was full of sheep… It was a very impressive location.”

Anne got a pass on hiking up a mountain for 45 minutes every day, though!

She explained, “I offered, and it was decided that Penelope’s queen garb, it would take longer to put me back together from the hike than it was ’cause I didn’t have, like, armor to kind of sweat in… So, I was offered a helicopter ride to set.”

She added, "It was pretty cushy, so I kept my mouth shut about it when other people were like, 'Okay, now we gotta do the ride down'... or the walk down, I guess."

Anne shared, "I think after the first few days Chris and [his wife] Emma started to put prizes. You know, like, fastest time gets, you know, apiece of electronic equipment or something."

"That's right!" Tom recalled. "You could win iPads and stuff like that." Anne joked, "Just bribes, bribes."