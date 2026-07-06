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Taylor Swift had a traditional bouquet toss at her massive Madison Square Garden wedding, and the lucky guest who caught the flowers has been revealed.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith’s older sister Ashley shared she was the one who took home the bouquet, which included pink flowers, sweet pea, and Queen Anne's lace.

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She shared photos on Instagram that included her sparkly black dress, her brother's embellished tuxedo… and Ashley holding the flowers!

Ashley wrote, "Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory 🤍✨🤍 And somehow…I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. 💐”

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She went on, “So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. ☺️”

Ashley closed by writing, “Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T! 🤍🥂🤍”

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She also included an embroidered napkin wedding favor featuring Taylor and Travis’ “T” monogram and the lyrics “so it’s gonna be forever” from Taylor’s 2014 song “Blank Space.”

Trey plays alongside Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs and according to CBS News, Ashley runs the NFL’s player engagement program.