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So just how much does a fairy-tale wedding like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s cost?

“Extra” spoke with Isabel Togoh, deputy editor of new for Forbes, who is breaking it all down and totaling the dollars and cents!

Taylor and Travis apparently turned Madison Square Garden into a literal garden, and the cost of such a transformation is between $3-6 million.

According to Isabel, the cost of renting the huge venue from Thursday to midday Saturday “cost about $5 million.”

With the guest list at 1,000 people, it is estimated that the cost of catering and workers was about $1 million.

Taylor walked down the aisle in a Christian Dior dress, which is most “definitely six figures.”

The wedding extravaganza required loads of security, including NYPD.

Sources told Forbes that security alone was between $5-10 million.

Isabel noted that a wedding of this magnitude would cost about $5 million in wedding-planning services!

Total estimated cost? A cool $20 million.