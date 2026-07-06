Super Swifties React to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Sweetest Wedding Details

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Taylor Nation is sounding off on the wedding of the century after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in a star-studded bash at Madison Square Garden.

Olivia Levin, author of “The Story of Us: How the Taylor Swift Fandom Changed Our Lives,” chatted with content creator Britton Rae and Gia Mariano, co-host of the “Taylor Watch” podcast.

The wedding was attended by 1,000 guests, including A-listers like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, and Reese Witherspoon.

Gia noted, “I could not believe my eyes… We obviously knew that Taylor has so many friends and Travis has so many friends, but there were some people that I just... was not expecting to see.”

Olivia commented, “I think that my big takeaway from all of this is that she didn’t want a secret wedding… She just wanted her privacy and she had told us on ‘The Graham Norton Show.’”

During a recent appearance, Taylor explained why she’d have an enormous wedding. She told Graham, “The only stressful weddings are when you have a small amount and people are on the bubble and you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them. I’m not gonna do that.”

Olivia added, “She totally stayed true to her word on that, and I thought it was such a cool idea to just invite everyone.”

Britton weighed in, saying, “The biggest takeaway for me was the [“JUST&T Married”] sign popping up, and I kind of think that that was really sweet. Obviously, this might sound a little parasocial, but I feel like that was kind of for the fans, that was for everyone watching.”

As for the wedding moments that had Swifties losing their minds, Britton said, “Something that really surprised me, and that really touched me, honestly, was her choosing Austin Swift as her man of honor and then also Jason [Kelce], being Travis’ best man, was just kept simple, kept it sweet, and that just is such a lovely thing to do with your family.”

Olivia added, “It is rumored that each of them had 20-minute vows. That’s crazy. I would gladly listen to 40 minutes of Taylor and Travis vows. It’s also rumored that she walked down the aisle to a romantic instrumental of ‘Love Story,’ which is perfect.”

Olivia pointed out, “So many Swifties have walked down the aisle to that, and so for her to finally get her own love story… it’s a joy to watch.”

Now that the wedding is over, where will Taylor and Travis honeymoon?

Gia answered, “I have two thoughts. Either one would be like something significant for them, so maybe Lake Como, because we saw that they were vacationing there, or something like Singapore, because it seemed like they had a really beautiful time there.”

Britton shared her two cents, saying, “I could also see them going somewhere where we don’t know. It’s some very like low-key island of some sort where they can just completely relax. I feel like if anybody needs to relax, it’s probably them.”