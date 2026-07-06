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Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K. is kicking off with some new royal drama

In a statement, Harry’s spokesperson told People magazine that the royal family’s offer for him to stay at Buckingham Palace was rescinded after he formally accepted.

Palace sources have a different story, claiming that Harry declined initially before accepting it on Sunday, which was past the deadline that he was given. A deadline was reportedly put in place to give the royal staff time to prepare for Harry’s arrival.

Along with referencing Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which is funded by taxpayers, his spokesperson explained, “Following RAVEC’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend.”

It also appears that Harry’s case against U.K. tabloids was also a factor. According to royal sources, King Charles didn’t want to appear to be compromised, with a decision coming on Tuesday.

Harry’s spokesperson added, "It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason. Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment.”

It was recently reported that Harry would not be bringing his wife Meghan Markle and their kids to the U.K. for the Invictus Games.

Last week, Harry’s spokesperson noted that security concerns would determine whether his family would join him or not.

They said, “The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit.”

Though Charles offered Harry and his family a place to stay, the security wouldn’t extend past the royal property. Thus, the Prince opted to “explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K.”