Milo Ventimiglia & Jarah Mariano Welcome Baby #2 with Unique Name

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Milo Ventimiglia, 48, and Jarah Mariano, 42, just welcomed their second child.

Jarah shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “These last couple of weeks have been chaos, but in the best possible way. Welcome back home Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. Can’t wait for all of the adventures ahead with our family of 5!”

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She shared two photos, one with their 18-month-old daughter Ke’ala touching Rock’s tiny hand and another of the family in the yard.

The second photo featured Mariano holding Rock with a blue heart over their face, indicating they had a boy. Ventimiglia is holding Ke’ala with a pink heart over her face. Also featured in the pic is their dog!

Last month, Milo opened up to People magazine about having a second child. He shared, “I’m most excited for my daughter to have a sibling, someone to grow up with.”

Jarah announced her pregnancy in January, as she celebrated Ke’ala’s first birthday.

She posted a photo on Instagram of her holding up Ke’ala as she showed off her baby bump in a bikini.

“Happy 1 year, baby girl,” she wrote. "When you came into my life I had two distinct thoughts, one immediately after the other — I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as long as I possibly can to be around to make sure you’re safe. This is the most unique love I’ve ever experienced, just as unique of a soul you are.”

She added, “In a world with so much fear and hatred, I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you. I love you Ke’ala Coral, forever.”

Back in February, Ventimiglia also opened up to “Extra” about what it was like welcoming Ke’ala right after they lost their home in the L.A. fires.

He recalled, “Losing my home in a fire, my wife and I, and you know, it just happens and then you kind of have to jump into survival mode. And on top of it, our daughter was born a few weeks later and you’re like, ‘Wow, this is the most remarkable thing that ever happened to me.’”