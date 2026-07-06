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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared an emotional moment as they exchanged vows at their Madison Square Garden wedding in NYC on Friday.

A source tells People magazine that Travis was moved as Taylor talked about how kind he was in high school.

The insider said, “Taylor talked about how Travis was the guy in high school who, even though he was the star athlete, would go sit with the less popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime. And Taylor talked about how she wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school. It was so special."

Another source shared, “Travis was very emotional during the vows.”

Two wedding guests also confirmed to NBC News that the singer and Kansas City Chiefs player wrote their own vows and said Taylor sang parts of hers.

One of the guests said, “You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional.”

People also reports that the vows lasted about 20 minutes and that Taylor and Travis read them from gold books.

“Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos opened up about the wedding on “GMA's” Saturday-morning broadcast.