G.R.L. Singer Lauren Bennett Dead at 37

Splash News

Former G.R.L. singer Lauren Bennett has died at the age of 37.

On Monday, her bandmates Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton, and Paula van Oppen broke the sad news on Instagram.

They said, “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.”

“We will forever cherish the love, laughter and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will be in our hearts,” they went on.

Bennett’s cause of death is currently unknown.

TMZ reports Bennett's family and friends have already bid farewell to the singer in a London memorial service.

According to the outlet, Bennett died in Kent last month.

Her death comes 12 years after her bandmate Simone Battle died by suicide at age 25.

In 2014, Bennett told People magazine, “You can never prepare yourself for something like this, ever. We’d just been in rehearsals the day before, learning choreography for our show, and the next day we were starting the morning as usual when we got the call. I still can’t believe it. I don’t think any of us can. It’s weird that we’re even sitting here, talking about it.”

Following Battle’s death, G.R.L. broke up.

In 2015, Bennett went solo and dropped her song “Hurricane.”

10 years ago, Bennett opened up on the song, sharing on Instagram, “After G.R.L. ended I had no idea what was going to happen next, everything fell apart pretty fast. That’s when this song was written. After seeing my mother suffer with mental struggles for years I then lost a friend to this. It has always affected my life in some way. We all at least know someone who has dealt with it or have yourself. This is a story to show from my eyes what it feels like to suffer from this but also the other perspective to lose someone to this.”