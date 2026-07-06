Donna Kelce Describes Travis Kelce & Taylor Swfit’s Wedding in a Single Word

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Donna Kelce, 74, had just one thing to say about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

The star couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, and Donna attended the Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in NYC the next day.

In an interview posted on Macy's Instagram, Donna was asked about the wedding.

She summed it up in one word, saying, “I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical.”

According to reports, Taylor and Travis had MSG completely transformed for their nuptials.

A source told People magazine, "It looked like a forest,” adding the decor was complete with ferns and trees. The insider said the arena seats were covered in white.

For their wedding attire, Taylor and Travis wore looks by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They worked closely with designer Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections. They completed their looks with custom shoes by Christian Louboutin.

Taylor wore Cartier jewelry for her big day.

There was much speculation about Taylor and Travis' bridal party. It turns out they did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen.

Taylor, however, had her brother Austin Swift serve as man of honor and Travis had his brother Jason Kelce as best man.

The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler, and Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performed!