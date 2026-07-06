Instagram

Ben Higgins, 37, and wife Jessica Clarke, 31, have a baby on the way!

The Bachelor alum announced the news on Instagram, revealing they are expecting another girl.

He shared, “The world is blessed because @jessclarke_ is becoming a mother of two girls.”

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Ben said of their 17-month-old daughter, “Winona is so excited about becoming a big sister!”

As for the dog, he joked, “Waylon still carries the pressure of carrying on the Higgins name.”

Ben added, “I personally am overwhelmed with joy to be experiencing it all! Higgins girl number 2 coming towards end of year. In the words of Jessica’s grandma ‘when you do certain things, certain things happen.’”

He included a photo of Winona with an upside-down baby doll and one of her looking at the camera, as well as a close-up of Waylon.

Jessica also shared the announcement with a family photo as she cradled her baby bump. She wrote, “Baby girl #2 is making her debut this holiday season 🩷.”

Clarke also took to Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their well-wishes.

She promised to share more soon, revealing, “I’m about 16 weeks.”

Jessica added, “The first trimester was so hard, and I was so tired.”

Ben and Jessica met on social media in 2018. They became engaged in March 2020 and wed in November 2021 at the Estate near Nashville.