As if being invited to the wedding of the year were not already enough, one lucky guest who saw Taylor and Travis exchange vows also won a whole car!

People magazine reports that the star-studded July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden included a fun raffle with a variety of prizes, including handbags and even a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.

The significance of the car was not lost on Swifties — it's the same make and model that Kelce was driving with Taylor inside after she first went to a Chiefs game in 2023.

When they left together that evening, it was all the confirmation fans needed that they were an official item.

Taylor made sure to clarify in a Time magazine interview that the sighting was not their first date, but that they were definitely a couple by then.

After the wedding, Taylor's rep confirmed, "The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."