Kate Middleton Shares Family Photos — Prince George Really Grew Up!

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Kate Middleton shared new royal family photos to Instagram — and it looks like Prince George is going to catch up to his dad's height soon!

Twelve-year-old George looked remarkably taller in the photos, which were from June, when the Princess, 44, finished the National Three Peaks Challenge to help raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Along with George, she was supported at the event by Prince Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, as well as by her husband, Prince William, 44.

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Kate wrote, “This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge."

"A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity," she went on.

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The hugged-up photos show off Kate's athleticism, and adorably capture Louis playing with a pooch.

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The photos document the family support system that's always been there for Kate, who kicked cancer, announcing she was in remission a year and a half ago.

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