Taylor & Travis: Inside Their Dream Wedding!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged "I dos" at NYC's Madison Square Garden Friday, leaving everyone talking about the mysterious nuptials.

The "Good Morning America" crew went one step beyond conjecture — because they were there!

George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts treated viewers to some inside scoop Saturday, with George revealing that both bride and groom were holding "little books" at the altar, from which they read their vows.

Swift wore a Dior Haute Couture gown.

George also recalled the vows, saying after the ceremony, "The vows were everything you would hope for. Real, vulnerable, serious, and silly, deeply loving.”

Robin confirmed the vows were not traditional, but were "their own."

A source told People magazine the vows took "about 20 minutes each."

Robin went on to say the massive ceremony somehow came off as "really intimate." Why? "They had their neighbors [and] their high school friends... like any wedding you would attend."

Of course, not just any wedding you would attend would have Adam Sandler officiating and Stevie Nicks performing!

People reports Taylor's mom invited guests into the reception room, where Stevie and Paul McCartney performed. The former Beatle sang "I Want to Hold Your Hand."

Dubbing it "a garden inside the Garden," Michael marveled at how a star-studded event in "a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal."

Robin reiterated, "It really was intimate," and Strahan expressed his heartfelt thanks from the show's team for having been welcomed into the personal event.

"We really, really appreciate it," he stressed.

Others who made the cut: Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper, Ice Spice, Tom Brady, Chris Rock, Millie Bobby Brown, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Selena Gomez, J.Lo, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Joey King, Gracie Abrams, Martin McDonagh, Tate McRae, Jack Antonoff, Stephen Colbert, Graham Norton, Kane Brown, Dita von Teese, Ethan Hawke, Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, Vanessa Bryant, Fergie, Bowen Yang, Hugh Grant, Laura Dern, Andrew Scott, Jessica Alba, Sacha Baron Cohen and Dakota Johnson.

None of the stars — or any other guests — came bearing gifts. As "Extra" reported on June 23, George Kittle confirmed the couple insisted on "absolutely no gifts."