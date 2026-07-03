The Empire State Building Lights Up for Taylor Swift’s Wedding: ‘Her Something Blue’

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The Empire State Building celebrated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s NYC wedding in a big way.

The building turned blue in honor of the nuptials at Madison Square Garden, and shared a video on X.

The message said, "Her something blue 🩵”

Her something blue 🩵



See tonight’s lights live: https://t.co/iavtXSm3Fx



Text CONNECT to 274-16 for real-time lighting alerts. pic.twitter.com/WZZnZ3kpRL @EmpireStateBldg

Taylor and Travis threw a massive wedding today with a reported 1,000 guests!

A-list stars were spotted heading to the event like Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson and Karlie Kloss.

Ahead of the nuptials, preparations were in high gear outside Madison Square Garden, with tarps hung up to block out prying eyes. It only led to fevered speculation.

Page Six spied boxes of food being loaded in that included lobster meat, chicken, French fries, onion rings, and more.

There were also rumors that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw were slated to perform.

The ceremony was so top secret expected guests had to sign nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs.

TMZ reports the NDAs are electronic and don’t have any monetary penalty if broken. Their headline called them more “bark than bite.”

Taylor and Travis started dating in the summer 2023 and he proposed in August 2025.