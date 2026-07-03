Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Officially Married!

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are husband and wife!

The couple said “I do” at a star-studded wedding in NYC, Swift's rep confirmed to "Extra."

Taylor and Travis wore looks by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They worked closely with designer Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections. They completed their looks with custom shoes by Christian Louboutin.

Taylor wore Cartier jewelry for her big day.

There was much speculation about Taylor and Travis' bridal party. It turns out they did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen.

Taylor, however, had her brother Austin Swift serve as Man of Honor and Travis had his brother Jason Kelce as Best Man.

The ceremony jwas officiated by Adam Sandler!

Hours earlier, A-list stars were spotted heading to the event like Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson and Karlie Kloss.

Ahead of the nuptials, preparations were in high gear outside Madison Square Garden, with tarps hung up to block out prying eyes. It only led to fevered speculation.

Page Six spied boxes of food being loaded in that included lobster meat, chicken, French fries, onion rings, and more.

There were also rumors that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw were slated to perform.

The ceremony was so top secret expected guests Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid and others reportedly had to sign nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs.

TMZ reports the NDAs are electronic and don’t have any monetary penalty if broken. Their headline called them more “bark than bite.”

Taylor and Travis started dating in the summer 2023 and he proposed in August 2025.

She announced their engagement on Instagram, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

Swift dished on the proposal during a visit to “The Graham Norton Show” in October.

Taylor dished, “He really crushed it in surprising me.”

Referencing her appearance on Travis’ “New Heights” podcast, she added, “While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in.”