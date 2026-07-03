Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee’s Son Dylan Marries GF Paula Bruss

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Dylan Jagger Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, just got hitched!

Vogue reports Lee, 28, and girlfriend Paula Bruss held their wedding in a private villa in Les Parcs in Saint-Tropez.

Dylan’s famous parents and his brother Brandon, 30, attended the nuptials.

Lee, the chief brand officer of Sonsie Skin, told Vogue, “The service was peaceful and sentimental. Seeing my beautiful wife walking down the aisle and reciting my vows in the middle of the most beautiful wildflower garden was a dream come true.”

He added, “Looking around and seeing everyone we love gathered together in one place was overwhelming in the best possible way. There was so much excitement and love in the air.”

Paula, an interior designer, chose a wedding dress designed by Fernando Garcia for Oscar de la Renta.

According to Vogue, Paula, her mom and Pamela worked with the fashion house on the design and the inspiration behind the strapless gown was “classic French cinema, Sofia Coppola’s ‘Marie Antoinette,’ Audrey Hepburn in ‘Funny Face,’ and archival runway collections.”

For his part, Dylan wore a custom tuxedo look by Genuardi.

Pamela, who wore a mustard brocade Oscar de Renta dress, told Vogue, “I’m so happy for Dylan and so excited to send him off into the wild world. Tears are catching me off guard at times — happy tears. But as Khalil Gibran says, ‘As parents, we are the bow from which life springs.’”

Tommy shared some moments from the wedding festivities on Instagram Stories.

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He included a pic of him and Pamela posing with Dylan, and a video of Dylan pouring champagne and giving Paula a kiss.

Tommy wrote, "Congrats to my son and his best friend on their union!"

Dylan and Paula got engaged in Saint-Tropez in July 2024.

Lee shared pics and a video from the beach proposal on Instagram and wrote, “Till the end 💍.”

“Extra” spoke with Pamela about her boys back in 2023 when she released her doc “Pamela: A Love Story.”