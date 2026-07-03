Celebrity News July 03, 2026
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Welcome Twins
"The Bachelor" alum Nick Viall, 45, and wife Natalie Joy, 27, are the proud parents of twins.
They shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of the babies, and wrote, "Dove Tomlin Viall & Iris Parker Viall 💗💗 our rainbow babies!!!!!”
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The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter River.
They announced they were expecting the twins in February, after Natalie suffered three miscarriages.
‘The Bachelor’ Alum Nick Viall & His Wife Natalie Joy Expecting TwinsView Story
Nick and Natalie wrote on Instagram, “Our rainbow babies are finally ready to join us and this time it’s TWINS 🌈🌈.”
She also told E! News at the time, “It's surreal. It's a dream come true. I can't believe I get to even say the words out loud that I'm pregnant and that I'm this far along and that I'm having twins. It's crazy to me. It feels like a fever dream.”
Nick and Natalie were linked in 2020, but they didn’t make it official until the following year.
They eventually tied the knot in 2024, months after welcoming River.