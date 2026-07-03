Instagram

"The Bachelor" alum Nick Viall, 45, and wife Natalie Joy, 27, are the proud parents of twins.

They shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of the babies, and wrote, "Dove Tomlin Viall & Iris Parker Viall 💗💗 our rainbow babies!!!!!”

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The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter River.

They announced they were expecting the twins in February, after Natalie suffered three miscarriages.

Nick and Natalie wrote on Instagram, “Our rainbow babies are finally ready to join us and this time it’s TWINS 🌈🌈.”

She also told E! News at the time, “It's surreal. It's a dream come true. I can't believe I get to even say the words out loud that I'm pregnant and that I'm this far along and that I'm having twins. It's crazy to me. It feels like a fever dream.”

Nick and Natalie were linked in 2020, but they didn’t make it official until the following year.