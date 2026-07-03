Celebrity News July 03, 2026
Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift’s Wedding After Rift Rumors
Karlie Kloss was among the friends invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s epic wedding.
The model was spotted heading to the Madison Square Garden nuptials with husband Joshua Kushner on Friday.
Kloss was a golden girl in a long metallic strapless dress and heels, while Kushner was just as sharply dressed in a dark suit and bow tie.
Karlie’s attendance at the wedding was in question after her rumored rift with Taylor.
Kloss, however, had already put the gossip to rest on more than one occasion.
Dakota Johnson, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid & More Head to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding (Video)View Story
She told the New York Times in 2018 that they were still in touch and “Don't believe everything you read.”
Karlie was also at one of Swift’s Eras Tour stops in L.A. in August 2023.
Other stars spotted heading to the wedding included Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson and more.