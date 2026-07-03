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Rumors are swirling that Taylor Swift is performing at her own wedding!

The New York Times reports Swift will be hitting the stage to perform a special number for her beau Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

According to the outlet, a man who appeared to be working the event was overheard telling someone that Swift will be joined for the performance by legends Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.

A source told the New York Times that Taylor and Stevie did a sound check earlier today.

Sixteen years ago, Taylor and Stevie performed together at the 2010 Grammys. The two performed their hits “You Belong with Me” and “Rhiannon."

Many stars, like Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Ed Sheeran, and Ethan Hawke, have been spotted showing up for Taylor and Travis’ wedding.

At MSG, security was tight as guests arrived in a tented area.

Page Six’s Carlos Greer previously gave us the scoop on the wedding timeline.

He said, "Doors open at 3:30 and then there’s a cocktail reception at 4. The actual wedding is at 5:30 and then the reception starts at 6:30 and it ends at 2:00 a.m. They're expecting over 1,000 guests.”