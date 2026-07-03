Dakota Johnson, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid & More head to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding (Video)

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The stars are out for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in New York.

Bradley Cooper was spotted in a black tuxedo as he joined Gigi Hadid, wearing a pink dress, in a waiting car.

Dakota Johnson stunned in a black halter dress as she left the Greenwich Hotel and made her way to the nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor’s best friend Abigail Anderson sparkled in a corset dress with a black skirt as she headed to the wedding of the year.

At MSG, security was tight as guests arrived in a tented area.

Page Six’s Carlos Greer previously gave us the scoop on the wedding timeline.

He said, "Doors open at 3:30 and then there’s a cocktail reception at 4. The actual wedding is at 5:30 and then the reception starts at 6:30 and it ends at 2:00 a.m. They're expecting over 1,000 guests.”