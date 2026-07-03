Dolly Parton Jokingly Asks for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s First-Born in Thank You Video

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Dolly Parton took to Instagram to thank Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for making a donation to her Imagination Library ahead of their wedding.

She shared in a video, "Taylor and Travis, it's Dolly, and I was just told that you two are making a donation of $2 million to my Imagination Library. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The singer added, "I'm blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude,” before joking, "Now, it's evident that you two have made giving back a key part of your lives, so hey, when you have your first born, can I have it? Because that is gonna be one special baby!”

Dolly said the mission of the Dollywood Foundation is to “dream more, care more, learn more and be more.”

Parton said they can now continue that mission in bigger ways thanks to Taylor and Travis.

She ended by singing the lyrics, “I will always love you.”

Taylor and Travis, who are reportedly getting married today at Madison Square Garden, donated $26 million to charities across the country this week.