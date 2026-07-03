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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoyed some family time in upstate New York, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding festivities got underway in New York City.

TMZ posted photos of Blake and Ryan with their kids nearly 300 miles away at a farm in Lake Placid on Thursday, as their daughter Betty competed in a horse show. The little one came in second place.

While Lively and Reynolds were at the show, Taylor and Travis were reportedly hosting friends and family at a 100-person rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden.

The A-list guest list included stars like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Adam Sandler and others.

Taylor and Travis’ wedding ceremony is expected to happen later today at the same venue, with a guest list rumored to be 1,000!

Taylor and Blake were close in the past, but it seems Blake wasn’t invited to the wedding.

Last month, there were rumors that Taylor and Blake had a reconciliation phone call after Swift was dragged into Lively’s “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Justin Baldoni.