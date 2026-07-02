Instagram

“Malcolm in the Middle” Frankie Muniz announced his divorce from Paige Price on Instagram on Wednesday, but deleted the post shortly after.

The original message included a video of Paige and himself dancing to We the Kings’ “Check Yes Juliet” with their 5-year-old son Mauz.

Text across the video of the exes rocking out with Mauz teased, “Who says you can’t stay friends with your baby mama?”

Frankie replaced the post with one featuring a family photo instead of the video. It seemed he made the swap after some backlash.

Paige commented on the photo, writing, “Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you. This world is so f**ked … divorce is bad, sure — it’s not like we’re excited about it … but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that.”

Frankie talked about his “deep friendship” with Paige in his announcement.

The post stated, “Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage.”

He continued, “After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared.”

Muniz wrote that he was “endlessly grateful to Paige,” saying she “put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine.” He called her his “biggest supporter.”

Frankie went on, “That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had.”

He wrote, “We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son.”

Frankie and Paige started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2018, and tied the knot in 2019.