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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married and we’re only hours away from what could be the wedding of the decade!

We’re breaking down everything we know so far about the highly anticipated “I dos” that are reportedly taking place at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Friday.

Who will be there?

Good friend Suki Waterhouse and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly on the list, Travis’ mom Donna Kelce just touched down in the Big Apple, and Dua Lipa and Anya Taylor Joy have already arrived in NYC. So has BBC host Graham Norton, who got an invite in person way back in October when Taylor visited his show.

Taylor was also seen visiting with one of her reported bridesmaids, Gigi Hadid, this week. They were hanging out for five hours!

Stevie Nicks is expected to sing and New York Knicks Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns, whom Taylor cheered on at Game 4 of the NBA Finals reportedly also scored an invite!

Travis’ buddy, 49ers tight end George Kittle broke the “I do” news to “Extra” that the couple said “absolutely no gifts.”

Another reported rule? No phones! They are banned.

When it comes to Taylor’s wedding dress… Dior’s top designer Jonathan Anderson is said to have landed the coveted honor.

There are also plenty of hints about the wedding in the prep going on outside MSG, where the couple has scheduled a more intimate affair for Thursday night.

We got new video of a tent going up on one side of the stadium this morning and Page Six reported boxes of food were delivered that included lobster, chicken and fries. They also spotted a Krispy Kreme truck! Maybe a treat for the workers racing to get everything ready?

People magazine’s editor-in-chief Charlotte Triggs told us, “Taylor Swift’s wedding is definitely going to be a little big unconventional.”

She added, “What we’re hearing is that she’s planning on transforming the inside into a space that can feel intimate, but they’re availing themselves of the fact that it has a huge capacity.”

Super Swiftie Olivia Levin is super excited for Taylor’s big day.

“I hope that Taylor chooses to share some photos because I am just so curious what the inside of Madison Square Garden is going to look like for this event.”

She added, “It’s a beautiful moment. This is the star that we’ve been watching for 20 years finally get her happy ending.”

Wedding planner Colin Cowie, who has planned parties for Oprah, Jennifer Aniston and Tom Cruise, isn’t organizing Taylor’s but he told us, “I would imagine it’d be traditional, it'd be romantic… beautiful, elegant, tasteful, all the things that she really stands for, and playful.”

As for the fan interest in the nuptials, he said, “If they’re really smart, the moment their ring is over their finger, their press people should release images right away.”

If not, global rights for a wedding photo could hit up to $5 million!

FOX Business Correspondent Madison Alworth talked about the dollars and cents of the wedding.

Renting MSG is reportedly a cool million per day, and Madison said, “Then you have of course the food, the drinks, she’s a showman so the entertainment will be next-level. I can't even imagine what the price tag will be on this but it's important to keep in mind she's worth $2 billion dollars... so even if this wedding is multiple millions, tens of millions of dollars it's a drop in the bucket.”