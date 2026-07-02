Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding: Her Possible Bridesmaids & His Best Man

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is the most coveted invitation of the summer.

But the real VIP role? Being one of Taylor’s bridesmaids!

Olivia Levin, the New York Times best-selling author of “The Story of Us,” is sounding off on the A-listers slotted to stand by Taylor’s side!

She shared, “Whoever gets chosen to be a bridesmaid, it’s the biggest honor. That means that you are part of her close inner circle.”

Swift’s side could include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, and Lena Dunham, along with Taylor’s longtime BFF Abigail Anderson.

Olivia noted, “Selena and Taylor met when they were teenagers. They were a similar age, going through similar things. Taylor was there for Selena’s wedding last year… so I can't wait to see the new version of that iconic photo that was posted of them.”

Model Gigi is one of Taylor’s OG squad members and her “Bad Blood” co-star, while Emma is another wedding party possibility.

Olivia said of Emma, “That's a friendship that's more on the down-low, like we don't see them out together all the time, but it's definitely one that's been around for a long time.”

Lena is likely to be a bridesmaid after Taylor stood for her back in 2021.

She also held that role for her longtime BFF Abigail, so she’s pretty much a shoo-in!

Levin said of Berard, “She was her best friend throughout high school, and you know, when Taylor got famous, Abigail was always there for her.”

Brittany Mahomes has been close with Taylor ever since she linked up with Travis.

She’s the wife of his Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick, after all... and Trav was his groomsman back in 2022.

He’ ll likely return the favor.... but who will be Kelce’s best man?

His brother Jason definitely wants the job!

Jason shared on Fanduel, “I hope I'm the best man. We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends. I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”