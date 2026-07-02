Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Friends Arrive for Rehearsal Dinner

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rehearsal dinner is getting underway.

People magazine reports celebrity friends were spotted arriving to Madison Square Garden on Thursday for the gathering expected to include about 100 guests.

The magazine revealed Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen, and Aric Jones were seen outside.

People added that some of the guests were decked out in sequined and jewel-toned looks.

Page Six’s Carlos Greer told us, “Taylor and Travis’ wedding weekend kicks off on Thursday with an intimate reception dinner at Infosys Theater. The dinner starts at 6 and it ends at 10:30.”

Infosys Theater is a 5,600-seat venue inside MSG.

Taylor and Travis are reportedly getting married on Friday.