Celebrity News July 02, 2026
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Give $26M to Charity Ahead of Wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave back to the community in a big way before their wedding!
The couple, who is reportedly getting married on Friday at Madison Square Garden, donated $26 million to charities across the country.
A rep announced the news on Thursday, sharing that the charities include:
City Harvest
New York City
Food Bank for NYC
New York Cares
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
Harvesters — The Community Food Network
Kansas City, Missouri
The Store
Nashville, Tennessee
Helping Harvest
Reading, Pennsylvania
Rhode Island Community Food Bank
Feeding America
National
ASPCA
National
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
National
Grammy in the Schools
National
Education Through Music
New York City
Answer the Call
New York City
Musical Mentors
New York City
After-School All- Stars
New York City
After-School All-Stars
Cleveland, Ohio
MSK Kids, the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Children & Teen and Adolescents & Young Adult (AYA) Programs
Hassenfeld Children’s Hosipal at NYU Langone
Children’s Mercy Hospital
Kansas City, Missouri