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Celebrity News July 02, 2026

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Give $26M to Charity Ahead of Wedding

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave back to the community in a big way before their wedding!

The couple, who is reportedly getting married on Friday at Madison Square Garden, donated $26 million to charities across the country.

A rep announced the news on Thursday, sharing that the charities include:

City Harvest
New York City

Food Bank for NYC

New York Cares

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Harvesters — The Community Food Network
Kansas City, Missouri

The Store
Nashville, Tennessee

Helping Harvest
Reading, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Feeding America
National

ASPCA
National

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
National

Grammy in the Schools
National

Education Through Music
New York City

Answer the Call
New York City

Musical Mentors 
New York City

After-School All- Stars
New York City

After-School All-Stars
Cleveland, Ohio

MSK Kids, the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Children & Teen and Adolescents & Young Adult (AYA) Programs

Hassenfeld Children’s Hosipal at NYU Langone

Children’s Mercy Hospital
Kansas City, Missouri

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